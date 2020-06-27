COVID-19: State's recovery rate reaches 52.25%, death toll crosses 7,000

The state's COVID-19 count jumped by 5,024 fresh cases, the highest number recorded in a single day, as the total number of cases crossed 1.5 lakh on Friday. With 175 COVID-19-related deaths added to the tally, Maharashtra's death count crossed the 7,000 mark to reach 7,106; 117 of the deaths occurred in Mumbai.

Among the total cases, 65,829 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in the state and on Friday, 2,362 patients were discharged after a full recovery. While Mumbai had 1,297 new cases, Pune witnessed a significant jump with 772 fresh cases. The recovery rate of the state stands at 52.25 per cent. For the city, civic officials said the average daily growth rate is 1.7 per cent and two administrative wards have a growth rate of 3.5 per cent each while others have a rate below 3 per cent.

State health department officials said that of the 175 deaths in Maharashtra, 91 occurred in the last 48 hours while the rest took place earlier. Among the deaths from the last 48 hours, 44 of them took place in Mumbai, 14 each in Pune and Aurangabad, eight in Nashik, two each in Kalyan-Dombivali, Latur, Akola and Nanded and one each in Kolhapur, Nagpur and Gondia. Currently, the state's death rate is 4.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, as part of reconciling past data, civic officials issued yet another notice to all hospitals to report all pending COVID-19-related deaths without any repetitions.

The notice further stated that from July 1 onwards, hospitals will have to report all COVID-19-related deaths within 48 hours. Among the administrative wards, while K East ward has nearly 5,000 cases, G North ward has 4,640 cases and K West ward has 4,174 cases.

The number of patients currently being treated, however, is higher in K West ward. Civic officials said that while Dharavi had eight new cases, Dadar had 18 and Mahim had 23. Officials added that the current doubling rate of G North ward stands at 140 days while the growth rate is 0.47 per cent.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news