COVID-19 survivor sets example, continues to care for Bengaluru hospital patients

Setting an example in compassion and selfless service, a senior nurse continues to diligently care for patients at Manipal Hospital here after surviving COVID-19. "While taking care of coronavirus patients as a professional nurse, Mamtaz Begum also caught the infection. She remained unfazed and fought the corona battle valiantly, and came out of the ordeal as a great survivor," Manipal Hospital's Regional Chief Operating Officer for Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu cluster, Deepak Venugopalan, told IANS here. The hospital is situated in the eastern suburb of this tech hub.

"Mamtaz, 49, had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 after she was diagnosed with damaged renal system," recalled nephrologist S Vishwanath.

A student of Manipal Nursing College and a Hindu by birth, Mamtaz had fallen in love with a Muslim young man when she began her career at the hospital over two decades ago. As luck would have it, they were married with the consent of her progressive parents in 1996.

"Mamtaz is a living proof of a responsible and sensible citizen. Her husband and their two sons stood by her when she was recuperating at the hospital's unit in Tamil Nadu's Salem after the renal transplant," noted Vishwanath.

In recognition of her selfless services and sacrifice in personal and professional life, the hospital made Mamtaz unfurl the Tricolour on the 74th Independence Day on August 15 on the premises along with other Corona Warriors fighting the virus.

"Colleagues like Mamtaz are an inspiration for us all. They put duty and patients before self. She got her freed from COVID-19 last month ahead of the Independence Day and soon rejoined duty to serve her patients," added Venugopalan.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever