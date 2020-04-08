COVID-19: T20 Mumbai League owners offer to help groundsmen

There's good news for non-cricketer toilers on turf. The eight team owners of the T20 Mumbai League have volunteered to contribute Rs 1 lakh each towards the welfare of the groundsmen doing duty at Mumbai's maidans, it is learnt. Some teams practised at the maidans last year for their matches, which were held at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai Cricket Association Joint Secretary Dr PV Shetty, who owns a number of cricket clubs in Mumbai, empathised with the groundsmen who are inconvenienced due to the lockdown. "We understand that the groundsmen are facing problems as far as getting daily essentials are concerned. If they contact their respective club owners or managers, I am sure their problems would be immediately addressed," Shetty said.

