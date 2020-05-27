COVID-19: Take the lead, Governor told Sharad Pawar

A day after his meeting with Sharad Pawar, it has emerged, that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari told the NCP boss to take control of the medical crisis in the state. Sources said Koshyari told Pawar, "I have been hearing that you [Pawar] hold a remote control to the Uddhav Thackeray government. Now, it is time you took things in your hands to manage the COVID-19 pandemic that is getting out of control."

A person privy to Koshyari's post-meeting talk, told mid-day on Tuesday that the governor expressed his unhappiness over the handling of the pandemic, and explained to the Nationalist Congress Party NCP) chief, that he was in no way creating trouble for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.



Sharad Pawar and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met on Monday

"The governor told Pawar to use his political skills, networking and reach out to various political parties to offer distressed people much-needed relief at the earliest. He advised Pawar to seek the cooperation of leaders across parties, involve sectoral experts and whoever Pawar thinks would be of help in securing the state against the healthcare crisis and hard times to come after the pandemic," said the source.

Koshyari is reported to have discussed the 'access control' that the government has enforced on Opposition parties and also on MVA constituents. He explained why he had to become active in calling officers to Raj Bhavan to know the situation on the ground.

The governor is also reported to have suggested making senior leaders, including all former CMs, part of a team that Pawar should lead in association with Thackeray, from the front, to create a strategy and ensure its effective implementation.

No President's rule

"The governor also negated talk of imposing President's rule in Maharashtra," said the source, adding that Koshyari at this point of time thought of not involving the Centre, because he felt strongly that the MVA government would fall because of internal bickering and not because of opposition.

However, the source said the governor has been independently updating the Centre regularly on the COVID-19 situation and other issues, as part of the Raj Bhavan's administrative routine.

"I eat Maharashtra's roti [food], so I won't like to create a situation here that is detrimental to the people at large," Koshyari is reported to have said at the meeting.

