COVID-19: This couple feeds stray dogs, cats in Palghar during the lockdown

While there are people who have voluntarily come out to help the poor during the lockdown, there are a few others who are working to provide food to the stray dogs and cats across the city. In Palghar, animal welfare activist Lynette Chawan and her husband Dr Rajendra Chawan roam late in the night and feed over 750 stray dogs and cats. The couple are even identifying tribal villages in Palghar area where they will distribute essential food items.

Lynette told mid-day that there are a total of 10 lactating dogs and puppies whom she feeds twice a day. On a daily basis, Lynette feeds dogs and cats with biscuits, animal food and on every alternate day, she feeds them chicken and eggs so that they remain healthy.



Lynette on Wednesday, she distributed ration supplies in nearby hamlets

Talking to mid-day Lynette said, "When the government announced the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I knew that there would hardly be anyone to take care of stray cats and dogs. So we decided to feed them until the situation normalises." "On Wednesday, one of my friend told me about 50 labourers from UP who were not getting food as the contractor who brought them for work ran away. I verified the thing and we distributed 100 packets of ration near MSEB colony and in the slum area nearby. We know that the needy people in the city will get help but those living in tribal hamlets won't get all the essential commodities," she added.

