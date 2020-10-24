COVID-19: Two-thirds of France under night curfew

On Thursday several nations continued to report record daily spike in COVID-19 cases, including France which saw 41,622 new infections and Spain which added 20,986 more cases. While the French government placed two-thirds of the country under night curfew, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday asked Spaniards to act responsibly instead of announcing new restrictions to contain the new outbreak of the deadly virus.

France, which is among the several European nations battling a new wave, extended its night curfew that took effect from Friday midnight, reported BBC. The curfew from 9 pm to 6 am will remain in place for six weeks and will affect around 46 million people, announced PM Jean Castex. "The second wave is now under way," BBC quoted Castex as saying. In Spain, the government has admitted that the new outbreak was out of control, according to a report in the Guardian. The region of Castilla and Leon even asked the central government on Friday to impose a night curfew, but received no response. In a televised address later, PM Sanchez said, "If we don't follow precautions, we are putting the lives of those we love most at risk. What we have to do is reduce mobility and social contact. There is no other solution."

In Belgium, too, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stopped short on Friday of imposing another full lockdown, but introduced a series of new curbs as the number of COVID-19-related hospital admissions and deaths continue to soar. Already severely hit during the first wave of the pandemic, Belgium is now the second-worst country in the European Union in terms of coronavirus infections per 1,00,000 inhabitants.

Poland becomes red zone

Poland's government on Friday announced the entire nation will become a "red zone" of strict anti-COVID-19 curbs, starting Saturday, just short of a lockdown. The nation of 38 million hit another daily record of new registered infections — over 13,600, with 153 deaths. The measures include wearing masks at all times outdoors and switching all primary schools to remote learning. In other measures, restaurants and other eateries will only be allowed to provide takeout for another two weeks and gatherings cannot exceed five people, except for professional activity.

People aged above 70 are requested to stay home.

