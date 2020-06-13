COVID-19: Unable to pay rent, Kamathipura residents now sell tea and vegetables

"There's nothing for us here for the next two years," lament sex workers of the city's red-light area of Kamathipura, who lost their source of income when the novel Coronavirus pandemic hit the city earlier this year.

More than 350 sex workers from Kamathipura have returned to their native places since the lockdown came into effect.

And those, nearly 150 of them, who stayed back are struggling to pay their rents and are surviving on meals provided by the NGOs as most of them have run out of money.

Some managed to start tea and vegetable stalls to support their families.

"I live with my husband and two children. Prostitution is my only source of income and that stopped due to COVID-19. I am unable to pay the rent of our room, so I am planning to go back home to Kolkata," a sex worker told mid-day.

Another from Kolkata also plans to return home. "An NGO helped us with ration 15 days ago, but we don't have money to buy milk and bread for the children.



Sex workers at Kamathipura receive food from NGOs

My husband's work has also has stopped due to the lockdown. I want to return to Kolkata. There, at least, I have my own home and we would earn some money from farming. There will be no business in Kamathipura for at least next two years. We can only return when there's a COVID-19 vaccine."

Another sex worker said, "Our kids daily waits at door that mom will bring some chocolates and food for them. We are selling tea at road corners daily and generating income. Daily we are only eating dal and rice provided by NGOs."

Ganesh Dhole, a social worker and the Ward president of Republican Party of India at Kamathipura area, said, "Some room owners are pressurising sex workers to pay the rent, but there are others who have given relief and told them that they can pay the rent after two months. More than 350 sex workers have left Mumbai for their hometowns so far and others are also preparing to return to their villages."

