COVID-19: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hospitalised after testing positive

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources, he will undergo treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.



Shekhawat had been feeling unwell for some time following which he had undergone a Corona test.



Shekhawat has appealed to all people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get examined for COVID so that if someone comes in contact with them, the source of the virus could be detected. The Union minister's staff will also undergo a test for coronavirus.



Earlier, several other Union ministers have also tested positive for COVID-19. Home minister Amit Shah, who had tested positive for coronavirus has now recovered. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Arjun Ram Meghwal are also undergoing treatment after contracting the virus.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever