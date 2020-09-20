COVID-19: Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple re-opens for devotees after six months

Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi has re-opened for devotees on Sunday after six months. Restricted number of devotees will be allowed entry to the temple amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Varanasi's Sankat Mochan temple re-opens for devotees after 183 days. Only 10 devotees allowed entry at a time and wearing of masks mandatory. pic.twitter.com/l65RQWSas0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2020

"We are very excited that the temple is re-opening after more than six months. Wearing of masks and hand sanitisation has been made compulsory," Narendra Kumar, a devotee told ANI.

Another devotee, Rakesh Kumar Ojha, said, "We are very pleased. We are following the COVID-19 norms. People are really thankful to be here. Due to lockdown, the temple was close for many months.

A sanitising tunnel has been built at the entrance. Besides, no one is being allowed to enter the temple without wearing a mask. Moreover, devotees will be barred from entering the temple during the four-hour "aarti" period.

Earlier, the temple was closed on March 21 this year due to coronavirus outbreak.

