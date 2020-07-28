COVID-19: Vietnam rushes to contain first local transmission

Vietnam, which was praised for quickly containing the spread of novel Coronavirus at just over 400 cases and no deaths, has for the first time reported local transmission of the disease, according to reports.

Since Saturday, a total of four new infections emerged in the country. According to a report in the Guardian, a 57-year-old man who tested positive in Da Nang on Saturday was the first case of community infection since April. Authorities are evacuating nearly 80,000 tourists, mostly domestic, from Da Nang, and re-imposed restrictions for the next 14 days.

On Sunday, a 61-year-old man was confirmed to be infected, a day after a 57-year-old tested positive for the Coronavirus. Both are in critical condition and require life support. More than 100 people have been identified during contract tracing, but they have all tested negative, reported BBC.

Among the two other who tested positive over the weekend include a 17-year-old from neighbouring Quang Ngai province who had been to Da Nang. He had travelled home with people who had visited Da Nang C Hospital on a bus.

Final phase of biggest vaccine study begins

The world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study began on Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the US government — one of several candidates in the final stretch of the vaccine race. There's still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc, will really protect.

In few weeks, Europe realises freedom to travel has setbacks

Europe's tourism revival is running into turbulence only weeks after countries opened their borders, with rising infections in Spain and other countries causing increasing concern as authorities worry about people bringing the coronavirus home from their summer vacations.

Most European borders reopened for tourists in mid-June, but recent events have shown that the new freedom to travel is subject to unpredictable setbacks. Over the weekend, the UK imposed a 14-day quarantine on travellers coming back from Spain, Norway ordered a 10-day quarantine for people returning from the entire Iberian peninsula, and France urged its citizens to not visit Spain's Catalonia region.

In Austria, an outbreak was detected on Friday and by Monday, 53 people had tested positive, many of them interns in the tourism industry. Germany has set up testing stations at airports for tourists.

