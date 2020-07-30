COVID-19: Viral video shows man roaming in giant bubble, leaves netizens in splits!

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic it is important to follow the necessary precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and washing hands at regular intervals to keep oneself safe from the illness. A man in Australia’s Belgrave went a step ahead and put himself in a giant, inflated bubble.

A video of the man has now gone iral on social media that has made many netizens laugh out loud. Shared on Facebook by a user named Janine Rigby, the captions for the video reads, “Only in Belgrave...The man is singing, I’m the man in the bubble! Thank you to this man for making us smile. This was a Random Act of Kindness!”

The viral video shows the man roaming on the side of the road in a bubble as cars pass beside him.

Shared on Saturday, the video has garnered more than 163,000 views on Facebook and closed to 700 likes. It has also been shared more than 1,700 times. The users shared hilarious reactions to the 33-second video with laughing emojis, while some tagged their friends to show them the clip.

A user said, “Maybe He's from the future?” Another user quipped, “He beat us to it!!! Looks like we will have to settle for welding masks.” The second user joked, “Wait till he starts going down hill.. Or comes across another bubble person coming the other way.... game on.” A user, comparing it to a mask, said, “this is better protection then a mask (sic)”

