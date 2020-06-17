COVID-19 warriors in Arunachal pin their photos on PPE kits to boost morale of patients

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, a heartwarming picture of COVID-19 warriors is winning hearts online. The picture, which has gone viral since it was shared, features frontline workers including doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who have pinned their photographs on their PPE kits in order to boost the morale of patients.

On June 14, IAS officer and former AIIMS doctor Devansh Yadav took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of health workers of a COVID centre in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh in which they are seen posing for the camera after pinning their pictures to thier PPE kits. This initiative was undertaken in a bid to boost the morale of isolated patients at COVID care centres who are not able to see a human face for long periods as the medical staff treating them are covered in PPE suits.

While sharing the heartening pictures with his followers, the IAS officer wrote, "Our #Covidwarriors at Covid care centers in #Changlang bring human touch to patient care by displaying their photographs in front of PPEs! Helps in #COVID19 counseling and shows the face of those behind masks to the patients in distress."

In his tweet, the fomer doctor of AIIMS said that pinning the pictures helps in counseling the COVID-19 patients and helps them to recognise the faces behind the PPE kits who have been treating them selflessly amid the global pandemic crisis.

While sharing the novel idea adopted by the healthcare workers and doctors of a COVID-19 centre in Arunachal Pradesh, Yadav urged other COVID centres across the country to follow the idea. The doctors were inspired by an AMerican doctor, who carried out this initiative to help the patients.



A sanitise worker disinfects a place with pictures of himself pinned to his PPE suit

Since being shared online, the post has garnered hundreds of like with several users lauding the healthcare workers for their noble initiative. One user wrote, "Emphathatic innovation," while another user commented, "May the infected recover soon and prayers for all the corona warriors."

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the three lakh mark. The novel coronavirus pandemic originated in China's Wuhan district has infected over 7 million people across the world. Over 4,00,000 people have lost their lives due to the global pandemic.

