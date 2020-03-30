COVID-19: We don't see number of patients, we just work hard, says Kasturba Hospital doctor

With the entire country under lockdown to contain the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, medical officials are leading the attack to fight the dreaded pandemic that has killed more than 31,000 people worldwide.

One such doctor from Kasturba Hospital agreed to speak to mid-day on the condition of anonymity wherein, the doctor told us how they are managing the workload, their 8-hour duty, how they treat COVID-19 patients and what precautions they take to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

"Currently, we are not under any stress despite there being a lot of work. In fact, we all have a strict 8-hour duty. Sometimes we do wonder about how long all this would continue or when the antidote will be developed. But we don't look at the number of patients. Our focus is to work hard, even if it conducting tests to treating the patients and ensuring that they are discharged soon," the doctor working at Kasturba Hospital said.

When asked about the precautions they are taking at a personal level, the doctor said, "While everybody wears personal protective equipment while being on duty, we ensure to wear face mask even when we are home. Once we reach home, we take a hot water bath immediately and our clothes are washed separately."

The doctor denied there being a shortage of protective gear for the medical staff at Kasturba Hospital. However, the doctor quickly pointed out that the protective gears vary from hospitals to hospitals.

"Different hospitals have a different set of personal protective types of equipment. While in a few sets, the headgear is a surgical cap in another set the headgear is made of a solid material thus providing more protection. The gears should be uniform everywhere so that it can provide maximum protection."

The doctor further added that they are not allowed to carry any their belongings inside the COVID-19 wards. "All the equipments are provided by the hospital and we leave them in the hospital once the duty ends. Moreover, we sanitise all our personal belongings such as wallets, mobile phones immediately after reaching home," shared the doctor.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates