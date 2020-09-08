COVID-19: With 1,133 deaths, India witnesses highest single-day toll

Commuters wait to get their hands sanitised at Rajeev Chowk metro station after DMRC resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

After breaching single day records of highest Covid cases in the world going past 90,000, India on Tuesday said it has registered 75,809 fresh cases in 24 hours, when it marked the largest spike in deaths in a day with 1,133 new fatalities.

India now is the second worst hit country after the US, with 42,80,442 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on January 30. The US has recorded 63,00,431 cases and 1,89,206 deaths so far, since the virus was first detected in China's Wuhan in December 2019.

Out of the total 42,04,613 cases, 8,836,97 are active cases; 33,23,950 have recovered so far while 72,775 lost the battle against the deadly virus.

While the recovery rate was at a whopping high of 77.65 per cent, the fatality rate stands at 1.70 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows. The last highest deaths recorded due to the virus on a single day was on July 23, when 1,129 died in 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. These five states account for over 62 per cent of the active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 10,98,621 tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,06,50,128.

