COVID-19: With 726 new cases, Mumbai has 13,816 patients

The numbers in the state rose marginally on Saturday to 4,237 cases, taking its total tally up to 17.44 lakh cases, while the number of COVID-related fatalities remained above 100. The city's daily count, dipped to around 700 fresh cases, while the number of active cases continued to be fewer than 14,000 cases.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 726 cases, followed by Pune (with Pimpri Chinchwad) with 522 cases and Nagpur with 355 cases.

The state's recovery rate dipped to 92.41 per cent and while 2,707 patients were discharged in the state, 850 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 91 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 243 days. Among the patients being treated, while more than 16,000 are in Pune, 13,973 of them are in Thane and 13,816 of them are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained stable at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 45,914 COVID-related deaths.

There were 105 COVID-related deaths in the state—Pune with 18 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16 deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of the 16 dead, 11 were suffering from other ailments.

