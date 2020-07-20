COVID-19: With record single day spike of 40,425 cases, India breaches 11 lakh mark

People stand in a queue as they wait to collect food, distributed by volunteers, during Unlock 2.0, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

With the highest single day spike of 40,425 novel Coronavirus cases in past 24 hours India's Covid tally reached 11,19,043, according to Health Ministry data on Monday. With 681 fresh deaths the pandemic toll touched 27,497.

India once again crossed one lakh cases within three days. India crossed 10 lakh Covid-19 cases on July 17, and added another one lakh before July 20. The highest spike in cases were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Karnataka, the new hotspot state, is nearing 65,000 cases, as Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,10,455 cases and 11,854 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,70,693 cases, and 2,481 deaths.

With 1,22,793 cases and 3,628 fatalities Delhi remained the third worst-hit city in the country.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Karnataka (63,772), Gujarat (48,355), Uttar Pradesh (49,247), Rajasthan (29,434), Madhya Pradesh (22,600), West Bengal (42,487), Haryana (26,164), Andhra Pradesh (49,650), Telangana (45,076), Assam (23,999), Jammu and Kashmir (13,899), Kerala (12,480), Odisha (17,437) and Bihar (26,569).

As many as 7,00,087 have been cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 3,90,459.

India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil, and in the last 24 hours, 32,56,059 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continued to expand.

The global COVID-19 figures have increased to over 14.4 million, while there has been 605,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever