COVID-19: You are all warriors, get well soon - Shaheen Afridi to Pakistan cricketers

Shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that a further seven players and a player support personnel from a total of 35 have tested positive for Covid-19, the team's young pacer Shaheen Afridi called them warriors, praying for their speedy recovery.

The PCB had organised these 35 tests in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Three players had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

"Prayers are for my Pakistan Team friends & seniors who have tested positive for COVID-19. The good thing is that all had no symptoms and some have also developed the antibodies. You are all warriors. Get well soon, in sha Allah," Afridi said in a tweet.

Players who have tested positive are: Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz.

On Monday, Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari had tested negative, while the results of Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan were positive.

The players and player support personnel, who have tested negative, will assemble in a bio-secure environment in Lahore on June 24 and will undergo second round of testing on June 25.

The players and player support personnel, who will test negative on June 25, will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight. Within 24 hours after arriving in the UK, they will be tested by the ECB medical panel.

The players and player support personnel, who will test negative upon arrival in the UK, will observe a quarantine period as per the UK government's regulations, but will be allowed to train and practice in a bio-secure facility.

The players and player support personnel, who have tested positive in pre-departure testing, will observe self-isolation in their homes and remain under strict monitoring of the PCB medical panel.

