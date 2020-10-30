COVID can be managed only with co-operation

A health worker (R) collects a swab sample from a boy to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a community gym centre on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Pic/ AFP

This paper's extensive report about a fracas at a Bhulabhai Desai Road building, highlighted an overarching feature across the metropolis — the rows between building residents and building managements.

We do not restrict ourselves to one particular building when we say this perpetual war of attrition has escalated during COVID-19 times, with residents and management committees facing off over COVID rules and regulations.

At times, the entire management committee does not speak in one voice, residents seem to be divided too, yet the larger picture seems to be the face-off between both sides during this time.

The big takeaways are the need for dialogue so that a balance is found between rules and relaxations during this time. The committee must look at the larger picture, the city has unlocked though gradually, so there has to be some leeway even within the safety framework when it comes to permissions and allowances during this period.

Talking across the table, in these times, even if virtually, cannot be underestimated. At times we see office-bearers refusing to engage or effectively shutting down all channels of communication so that the matter festers instead of reaching any kind of solution. There is also a skewed power equation. Committee members must realise that first and foremost, they are residents too. Those living in buildings also have as many rights as they do.

Residents must also have demands within reason. What we need to realise is that one big C needs to join the other C, which stands for COVID. The former C stands for co-operation.

Bullying, using bouncers (sadly these have made their way into societies now), intimidation, threats and harassment against anybody is counterproductive. Let this period actually become a turning point for this fractious relationship, and a big life-changing lesson for building residents.

