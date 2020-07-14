COVID-19: 1,158 new cases in Mumbai; 1 lakh patients under treatment in Maharashtra

With the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continuing to report a large number of COVID-19 cases daily, nearly 6,500 fresh cases were added to the state's tally on Monday taking the total account to 2.6 lakh, of which 1 lakh are currently undergoing treatment. With a mortality rate of 4.02 per cent, another 193 deaths were reported in the state and 47 of those happened in Mumbai.

State health department officials said 1,158 new cases were reported in Mumbai, 662 in Thane and 494 in the Kalyan-Dombivli region.

On Monday, 4,182 patients were discharged and the recovery rate of the state now stands at 55.38 per cent. Civic officials said that Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 70 per cent and the doubling rate of cases is now 51 days.

Barring Mumbai, 28 deaths were reported in Thane, 25 in Pune, 18 in Kalyan-Dombivli, 10 in Nashik, eight in Jalgaon, seven each in Solapur and Navi Mumbai, six in Vasai-Virar, five each in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Panvel, four in Bhiwandi, three each in Aurangabad, Sangli and Osmanabad, two each in Ulhasnagar, Dhule, Latur, Ahmednagar and Akola and one each in Bhandara, Nagpur, Washim and Amravati.

Civic officials said all 47 deaths in Mumbai occurred in the last 48 hours and while 37 of them were suffering from other ailments, 28 deaths involved patients who were senior citizens.

According to the civic body, the average daily growth rate of cases in the city now stands at 1.36 per cent. Currently, 11 administrative wards have a cases growth rate higher than the city's average and R Central has the highest rate of 2.5 per cent.

Six administrative wards have more than 300 COVID-related deaths each led by G North ward with 404 deaths. G North ward continues to have new cases, including six cases in Dharavi, 19 in Dadar and 13 in Mahim.

