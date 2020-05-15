COVID-19: 5 lakh migrants register to leave Mumbai; 2 lakh of them from Dharavi

Of the 5 lakh migrants who have registered with Mumbai police to leave the city in Shramik Specials, at least 1.30 lakh (approximately 30 per cent) are from Dharavi. Local businessmen, whose manufacturing units are shut since the lockdown, say they do not expect their terrified workers to return for at least a year.

With Coronavirus cases in the slum increasing daily, authorities say the number will continue to increase. Shahu Nagar and Dharavi, the two police stations in the area, have received 55,000 and 75,000 applications respectively.

"The number of Coronavirus cases in Dharavi are rising. People are panicking and want to leave," said Veeresh Prabhu, additional commissioner of police, central region.

As per the last census, there are 6.5 lakh people residing in Dharavi. Officials said after factoring 3.5 lakh migrant workers, there would be 10 lakh people.

However, local activist Gulzar Khan, who has been distributing food to the needy, said that unofficially, there are at least 15 lakh residents, of whom six lakh are migrants. "As per my estimate, around 40,000 migrants have left walking or in trucks and tempos," Khan said.

'We will work in UP'

Sad E Ali has been working for a garment manufacturing company for five years. "I used to earn R600 per day. I don't remember how many times I slept without a meal. I registered four days ago but there is no response. Tomorrow I am leaving in a truck for Raibareli, Uttar Pradesh," Ali said. He asked his family to send money for travel.

Migrants from Dharavi wait in Wadi Bandar to board a Shramik Special from CSMT. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Another garment worker, Mohammed Wahid, a native of Prayagraj, said he will look for a job in UP. "Paani ab sar ke upar chala gaya hai. I have registered myself with Dharavi police, but there has been no response for a week. Aane wala samay bohot bhayanak hai. Government is not doing anything for us," Wahid said.

'They won't return soon'

Moiuddin Shaikh manufactures bags in a small unit and has 25 workers, all of whom have registered to return home. Even if restrictions are relaxed, Shaikh believes that his business won't pick up as it is not an essential commodity. In the past two months, Shaikh has suffered losses of around R4 lakh. "Initially there was food coming fairly regularly. But now it has started trickling down. Even if the lockdown lifts, the workers are so terrified that they won't return for a year," Shaikh said.

Yusuf Khan, who runs a garment manufacturing unit, said that his 40 workers started leaving even before the lockdown hit. "More than Coronavirus, the workers are scared that they will die of hunger."

Shahid Husain, who has the largest leather manufacturing business in Dharavi, said that they have started getting orders from overseas and want to resume work but there are no workers. "In the past one week, some leather units resumed minimal work. All my 10 workers have registered to go. Though I provided for them during the lockdown, they are scared. So far, there has been a loss of R6 lakh. If business doesn't resume soon, everything will collapse."

'Will get more trains'

Authorities want more trains to send these migrants home. Local MP Rahul Shewale said that there are around 2.5 lakh workers who want to leave. "The city police and BMC commissioner are working to send them home. We want to have 10 daily Shramik Specials, of which three to four would be for Dharavi residents," Shewale said.

"With the current number of daily Shramik Specials being five to seven, we want to increase it to 10 to 11," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai police spokesperson.

Expert speak

"The Centre and State mishandled the situation. The economy needs to run. This has to be coordinated well between them. With states having no money, the best thing the Centre can do is give a chunk of the Rs 20 lakh crore package and let the states handle the problem. Because you cannot manage everything from the central government. Too much centralisation is why we are behind the curve," economist Abhijit Sen said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news