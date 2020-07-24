COVID-19: After negative antigen tests, two test positive in North Mumbai

OF thousands who tested negative in antigen tests carried out in the eight wards in the eastern and western suburbs, only a handful were sent for the RT-PCR tests and of them, only two tested positive for COVID-19 in P South ward. Apart from COVID care facilities and residential camps, the civic body is now focussing on using antigen test kits for the conservancy staff starting this week.

According to the regulations, since the antigen tests can give false negative results, those who test negative, are then recommended for an RT-PCR test if they have symptoms. Health officials said that barring civic hospitals, antigen tests are currently being carried out in COVID care facilities in eight wards and in camps for residential areas in three wards with the help of private laboratories. Among the eight wards, civic officials said RT-PCR tests were done only in P North (Malad) and P South (Goregaon) wards.

RT-PCR tests in two wards

An official from P North ward said that cumulatively they carried out 1,029 antigen tests and of them 57 tested positive at the COVID care facilities and 81 camps held in societies in Containment Zones. "Eight of the patients who tested negative were symptomatic and they had symptoms like an upset stomach. They all had RT-PCR tests and they all tested negative," she said. She added that all other people were asymptomatic and were sent back home.

In P South, however, the civic body found some positive results for RT-PCR tests. "Out of 435 antigen tests, 403 were negative and of these three had symptoms. Two tested positive for RT PCR while one tested negative. No one else was tested for the second time since they had no symptoms," said an official from P South ward.

Barring P North and P South wards, officials from other six wards including N (Ghatkopar), S (Bhandup), T (Mulund), R South, R Central and R North (Goregaon to Dahisar) said RT-PCR tests were not done here.

Another official from the health department said that all the eight wards will now start focussing on conservancy workers from various departments.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Zone VI, Vishwas Shankarwar said, "We will prioritise our class IV labourers who have been working in the field and may have been exposed to the virus. Apart from residential areas, around 500 vendors and medical shop workers in CZs will also be tested. We hope to do 250 tests a day in R South, R Central and R North wards."

Antigen tests are also being done at various civic hospitals. Cumulatively, health officials said that until July 22, 9,371 antigen tests have been carried out in Mumbai and so far, 1,214 people have tested positive in them.

