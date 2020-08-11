COVID-19: After PMO, CMO intervene, 'unnecessary' limits end in Maharashtra town

Hours after Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari kicked off an unique agitation by 'lying down' on the road to protest unnecessary Covid restrictions, officials from Prime Minister's Office and Chief Minister's Office intervened and resolved the matter early on Tuesday.

"Last evening I got a call from the concerned officials who enquired about the problems faced by the people of Pandharkawada town. After my detailed explanation they acted on the matter. We are very thankful to them for taking up the issue promptly," Tiwari told IANS.

After discussions with the local authorities and the police, all unnecessary barricades were removed and unrequired areas within containment zones that had been locked down were unsealed, he added.

"I waited till the concerned teams went about freeing the localities that had been clamped down for more than three weeks. Finally it was completed by 2 am and I called off my agitation," said Tiwari, who has been 'lying down' for nearly 18 hours on Monday before he finally went home on Tuesday.

This morning, Pandharkawada townsfolk woke up and resumed normal activities by observing all Covid protocols such as wearing masks, sanitisers and physical distancing among others.

Tiwari, who is the President of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission (VNSSM) and is accorded the status of a State Minister, had gone on a unique agitation on Monday afternoon to protest what he termed as "illegal enforcement of lockdown" imposed by the local authorities in the ongoing 'Unlock'-phase.

Not willing to take it lying down, Tiwari chose a main crossroad of the town spread a bedsheet on the tarmac and 'lay down' attracting large crowds, and also the police. The issue was first highlighted by IANS as it unfolded.

"Since the past five months, the economy is in shambles. People have no jobs, no source of income, shops and businesses are shut. The Central and State governments have already started 'Unlock3.0' but it is not visible in Pandharkawada," Tiwari told media.

He said that whenever new corona cases are detected in the town, the local authorities and police immediately seal down large areas and declare containment or isolation zones covering huge localities for at least three weeks.

"This is totally uncalled for. There are banks, shopping areas, residential localities which are shut down due to the local administration and police orders. Such series of long restrictions on public movement are not seen even in Mumbai, Pune or Thane, the three worst-hit Covid-19 districts," said Tiwari.

While the police cajoled him to give up his agitation, a local medical team came and checked Tiwari's health status as he warned of going on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday.

Yavatmal has reported 1,530 cases and 45 deaths till date with 1,027 recoveries and the rest continue to be active cases.

