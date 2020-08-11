COVID-19: Australia reports record daily deaths in 24 hours

Funerary employees prepare to lower the coffin into the ground during the burial of a COVID-19 victim in Acora. With record daily deaths of 228 amid a vigorous rebound of infections, Peru on Sunday surpassed 21,000 casualties. It has third highest deaths and cases in Latin America, behind Brazil and Mexico. Pic/AFP

Australia on Monday reported its highest daily COVID-19 deaths with 19 fatalities during the past 24 hours, all in Victoria state. It also registered 322 new confirmed infections during the same period, the lowest daily increase in the last 12 days.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed 314 lives in Australia with 9,365 active cases.

100 deaths in just 9 days



Notably, the jump from 200 to 300 virus deaths has taken just nine days. On August 1, Australia reported its 200th COVID-19 death. At his daily COVID-19 update on Monday, Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said the COVID-19 outbreak was "the greatest challenge" the state has ever faced.

The number of new virus cases at 322 is the lowest daily increase in the past 12 days. All the deaths reported in the past 24 hours were from Victoria.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison mourned the loss of lives and extended his "sincere condolences to the families".

Situation improving



Morrison said, "The news is devastating no matter what age COVID affects people". The prime minister said briefings over the weekend led him to be hopeful about the situation improving in Victoria.

Victoria has been struggling to control the second wave of COVID-19, and is currently in a stage four lockdown.

Brazil records 572 more casualties

Brazil on Sunday reported 572 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,01,049. In the 24-hour period, COVID-19 tests detected 23,010 new cases, taking the total caseload to 3,035,422. Sao Paulo, the country's most populated, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 25,114 deaths and 627,126 cases.

Sri Lanka fully reopens schools

Sri Lanka on Monday fully reopened schools after keeping them closed for over four months due to COVID-19 outbreak. Schools were reopened in July but were closed after few days following the threat of a fresh outbreak. Sri Lanka has not witnessed a single community case since April 30. It has a total 2,844 cases, including 11 deaths.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever