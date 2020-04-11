COVID-19: Borders of four towns in Thane district sealed

This picture has been used for representation purpose

The district administration in Maharashtra's Thane district has sealed the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur towns in light of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday. In an order issued on Friday night, district collector Rajesh Narvekar said the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur were sealed for effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

As per the order, movement of people and vehicles, except those engaged in essential services, to and from these towns will be restricted.

Those defying this order will face serious consequences, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever