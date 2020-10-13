COVID-19: Both Mumbai and Maharashtra see a drop in cases

With a drop in numbers, the state recorded around 7,000 fresh cases on Monday along with 165 COVID-related deaths. In Mumbai, the daily count dropped below the 2,000 mark with 1,620 cases while three wards in the city now have more than 2,000 active cases each. Pune followed Mumbai with 731 new COVID cases on Monday.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai continues to lead with 1,620 cases followed by Pune with 731 cases and Nagpur with 452 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 445 new cases, Navi Mumbai had 317 and all other districts had less than 250 cases each.



Staff of the BKC police station get tested. File pic/Ashish Raje

The state's recovery rate saw progress as it increased to 83.49 per cent and while 15,656 patients were discharged in the state, 1,968 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 84 per cent and the doubling rate at 69 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 42,000 are in Pune, 32,086 are in Thane and 25,380 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state is steady at 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 40,514 COVID-related deaths and 466 deaths due to other causes in the state. Health officials clarified that of the total deaths, 100 are from the past 48 hours while 21 are from last week and the rest before that.

There were 165 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai continued to lead with 36 deaths followed by Kalyan-Dombivli with 13 deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 36 deaths, 30 patients were suffering from other ailments while 28 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 1 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.31 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and above 1 per cent each. Currently, T ward is leading with 1.36 per cent followed by R South and H West wards. R Central ward has more than 2,700 active cases while K West and R South wards have more than 2,000 such cases and cumulatively, 17 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank sixth. On Monday, Dharavi had five new cases while Dadar had 25 cases and Mahim had 40 cases.

