COVID-19: CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks Centre's help to set up immunology lab

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's help in setting up an immunology laboratory and research centre in Maharashtra to help fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic and similar challenges in the future.

The CM said the proposed centre would help in combating viruses that have been plaguing the world for decades and also those that may strike the planet in the future.

Thackeray sought the assistance while speaking to the PM during the online inauguration of the COVID-19 testing facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata and Noida on Monday. Thackeray also told the PM that he wants to set up a state-of-the-art standalone hospital in Mumbai for the treatment of infectious ailments, like COVID-19.

Speaking on the issue at hand, Thackeray told the PM that the state will set up 'Corona Dakshata Samitis' (preventive committees) in every village to stem the spread of the virus. These committees will be helmed by prominent local citizens who will ensure that everyone strictly adheres to the precautionary measures.

He also sought an extension to the supply of N95 respirator masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the state from the Centre beyond the September deadline. "This will help the state focus on extending medical facilities and in treatment of COVID-19 patients," he said.

Thackeray thanked Modi for the COVID-19 testing facility set up at the National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai. He also thanked Modi for providing continuous support to the state in such critical times. Maharashtra has received the highest number of medical equipment, other tools and drugs from the Centre, barring ventilators that are in short supply across the nation.

