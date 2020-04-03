Couple workouts, Instagram live chats, press meets - footballers do it all!

With Spain still in a period of obligatory social distancing, LaLiga players are staying home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But determined to keep fit, to raise money for charity and to continue interacting with fans around the world, their online profiles have been buzzing all week. Here’s a quick run-through of the best.

Backing a unique fundraising concert, LaLiga Santander Fest

Players from across LaLiga supported a very unique event on Saturday night. LaLiga Santander Fest, which brought together a host of LaLiga stars including Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Saul Ñiguez and Joaquin all from their own homes, as well as the likes of Rafa Nadal and some of the best musical talent not only in Spain but the world, raised over €650,000 to buy essential medical supplies to help combat COVID-19.

â¤ï¸ @saulniguez: "We will be even stronger and better prepared!" â¤ï¸



A HUGE THANK YOU for watching #LaLigaSantanderFest! We have raised over ððð.ððð€! ð



ð #StayHome and together we will win this match! ðª



You can still keep donating:

ð https://t.co/wwdiWpijDm … pic.twitter.com/yPBJhdr8RB — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 28, 2020

Reaching out to support fans in difficult times

Juan Carlos is a Sevilla season ticket holder currently in hospital being treated for the coronavirus but imagines his astonishment when he got a surprise phone call from none other than one of his Sevilla FC heroes, Franco Vazquez! The Argentine, known as ‘El Mudo’ – ‘the silent one’ – certainly didn’t stay quiet as he wished him all the best in his recovery over the phone.

Keeping fit in unique ways

One of the main challenges for LaLiga players during this lockdown is, of course, keeping fit. Players have been sharing their workout routines on social media all week and some have been particularly unique! Think of Valencia’s Ezequiel Garay’s dance while dressed as a tiger, or Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino’s workout which involved lifting with his partner Lola.

Chatting with fans on Instagram Live

One trend over the past week has been for LaLiga footballers to organise Instagram Live sessions, answering questions from fans and even chatting with other stars of the sport. Real Sociedad’s Adnan Januzaj and Álex Remiro organised an Instagram Live session to connect with their fans, while Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema ran one of his own and was even joined by Real Valladolid president Ronaldo for part of it.

Sharing a whole day

RC Celta’s Denis Suárez spent a whole day with fans on Wednesday. He took control of the Galician club’s Instagram account for the day and regularly updated the club’s followers with what he was getting up to as he stayed at home, including working out, cooking and a chat with club icon Iago Aspas.

El Mudo habla cuando hay que hablar.

Sorpresón a un abonado afectado por el #Covid_19... ¡Vamos Juan Carlos! ¡Mucha fuerza a todos los que luchan contra el Coronavirus!#QuédateEnCasa #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/8a1JkgaC4a — Sevilla Fútbol Club - #YoMeQuedoEnCasa (@SevillaFC) March 28, 2020

Keeping the mind alert

As well as physical drills, players have also been taking part in mental workouts over the past week. Down in the Canary Islands for example, UD Las Palmas’ Alberto De la Bella turned his attention to board games during some much-needed family time.



Competing in FIFA20

After the success of last weekend’s LaLiga Santander Challenge tournament which involved players from clubs across the league, Real Sociedad held their own FIFA20 tournament for eight of their first-team squad members. Swedish forward sensation Alexander Isak came out on top, defeating teammate Adnan Januzaj 7-2 in the final.

Visiting the press room without leaving the house

Several clubs and players have been organising virtual press conferences while at home, but Getafe took it a step further by making it look like Jaime Mata was in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez press room as he replied to questions from fans.

