COVID-19: Has Suhana Khan come back to India from New York due to the pandemic?

The Coronavirus outbreak that happened last month continues and the lockdown is likely to end by April 14, but no confirmation about the same has been made yet. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who studies in New York, seems to have come back to India, finally!

Apart from acting, Suhana is also extremely passionate about belly dancing and has been taking online lessons to ace the art. Her trainer Sanjana Muthreja took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and Suhana who could be seen face-timing together and wrote- "Challenging ourselves with rolls !! Belly dance online classes with Suhana Khan." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Well, that's not all, if you visit her Instagram account that has been made public now, she is also taking a keen interest in brushing up her make-up skills. And of course, if you have seen her short film, The Grey Part Of Blue, you'd know she already has imbibed the ropes of acting.

