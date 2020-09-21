COVID-19: Hefty fines for quarantine breaches in England

The UK government on Sunday announced new rules, which make it a legal requirement for people with Coronavirus to quarantine, with fines of up to 10,000 pounds imposed on repeat breaches of the stipulated 14-day self-isolation period to control the spread of the virus.

Downing Street said the new requirements, which will be enforced from September 28, also come with support payments of 500 pounds for those on lower incomes who cannot work from home, such as construction workers, and stand to lose income as a result of the mandatory self-isolation.

The rules come in as Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers further tougher measures after he warned that the UK may now be seeing a 'second wave coming in' of the deadly virus, with the number of cases continuing to rise.

"People who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines. We need to do all we can to control the spread of this virus, to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming infected, and to protect the NHS and save lives," said Johnson.

Fewer cases in Melbourne

Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, has moved close to easing severe lockdown restrictions after recording only 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. It was the second day in a row new infections fell below 30 after 21 were reported on Saturday, the lowest daily number since June 19. There were also five deaths recorded Sunday.

French min tests positive

Coronavirus infections tipped the scales again in France with nearly 13,500 new infections in 24 hours. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire is among them.

He announced on Friday in a tweet that he had tested positive with no symptoms and was working during self-isolation. The high-profile Le Maire is the fourth French minister to test positive since March. It was the second day in a row that new COVID-19 cases in France were above 13,000. The French health agency said Friday's big jump was the result of one hospital in the Essonne region south of Paris belatedly reporting numerous cases.

Italians vote amid pandemic

Italians in seven regions headed to the polls on Sunday for two days of voting shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing as they cast ballots in regional contests originally scheduled for the spring but delayed due to the pandemic.

Italy's outbreak has claimed more than 35,600 lives — the second-worst confirmed death toll in Europe after Britain and stricken 296,500 people since February.

