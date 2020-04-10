COVID-19 impact: Another patient tests positive at Bhabha Hospital; 40 employees being tested

A day after around 200 staff members of Bandra's K B Bhabha Hospital protested to voice their concerns about their personal safety, the administration started giving Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) suits to doctors and nurses working in the intensive care unit and out patient department. While the samples of the 40 staffers who have been quarantined were sent for tests on Thursday, one more patient in the ICU tested positive at the hospital.

Dr Pradeep Jadhav, medical superintendent of Bhabha Hospital, said that after the death of the 38-year-old woman on April 7, the ICU has been converted into an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients. "There are two patients in isolation in the ICU and one of them, a woman in her early thirties, has also tested positive. We have given PPEs to all staff members in the ICU and the OPD now," he said.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said that there is a sufficient supply of PPEs and the civic body can purchase more. "Currently, we are using around 35,000 PPE suits over 10 days. While PPE suits are only needed for doctors and nurses who are treating COVID-19 patients, in order to instill confidence in our medical staff, we have asked the hospital to give PPE suits to any staff member if she/he wants it," he said.

Apart from Bhabha Hospital, medical staff at Hinduja Hospital in Khar also had to be quarantined for testing, after a 76-year-old woman, a Pali Hill resident, tested positive.

A civic official said that her sample had been tested as a precautionary measure and after she tested positive, she was shifted to Seven Hills Hospital on Wednesday night. "She is suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's disease. At the time of admission, she had convulsions and luckily she had been tested. Her 14 family members are being tested and her 40-year-old son, who had returned from Dubai on February 28 has tested negative," said the official.

After three patients admitted at Bhatia Hospital had tested positive, the hospital management quarantined and tested 70 of their staff members. Ttheir test reports are awaited.

