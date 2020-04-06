COVID-19 impact: BMC traces those who came in contact with Malad musician

A day after the 56-year-old resident of Malad tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), people in the neighbourhood are worried about their safety fearing of contracting the deadly pandemic.

The officials have also taken samples of the musician's brother who stayed with him and had travelled to Oman recently. Moreover, the patient's wife who resides in another building has been placed under home quarantine. Civic officials said that they will test the patient's wife and children as well.

Sanjog Kabare, assistant municipal commissioner of P North ward said, "The patient lived with his brother who has been placed under home quarantine. His samples have been sent for testing and we have sealed their building. The condition of the patient is stable."

However, local residents have claimed that despite the symptoms, the patient visited the church, gave private keyboard lessons and visited the market regularly. "He plays at hotels and at the church. Since he had symptoms, he should have stayed indoors or taken precautions instead of walking around in public," a resident said. Some residents also said that he used to perform regularly at a few hotels in the area as well. However, civic officials said that he had stopped giving private lessons since March 12.

Father Michael Pinto of Lourdes Church said that after the musician tested positive, the entire premises of the church and the school were disinfected. "He is a wonderful performer and has been playing regularly at the Church for many years. We are all praying for him. We all must practise social distancing at such a time and if anyone has symptoms then they should report it and get tested," he said.

When mid-day reached out to the 56-year-old patient, he confirmed that he played keyboards at the church and said that he was playing there until the church closed around 10-12 days ago. "My brother, who is four years younger, returned from Oman on March 7. However, he was not placed under home quarantine. Currently, I am doing well and just need to rest," he said.

However, some residents have complained to the police and reached out to Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh. "I got complaints from the building residents where his wife and two children stay. He apparently visited them a few days ago. I have asked the BMC to send a team to the building. His wife has been quarantined and the building has been disinfected," said Shaikh.

One of the residents of the building stating that the patient had visited his wife around 5-6 days ago said, "His wife lives with their 20-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter. Apart from them, her mother who is around 80-year-old also lives in the building, but none of them have any symptoms yet," he said.

12 March

Day the patient stopped his private keyboard lessons

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates