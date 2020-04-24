COVID-19 impact: Complete lockdown till April 28 in Mira-Bhayandar

Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation(MBMC) has decided to extend the complete lockdown in the city as the number of patients crossed the mark of 100.

The corporation first declared its lockdown from April 19 for four days but on Thursday, the corporation issued another circular to extend it for five more days.

Except for medical shops and milk booths all other essential services — including vegetable shops, groceries —will remain closed till April 28.

As per the initial order on Saturday, MBMC decided to shut milk shops as well, but later revised the order on Sunday and allowed milk booths to operate in between 7 am and 10 am.

As per the circular issued by MBMC commissioner Chandrakant Dange on Thursday, chemist shops will be allow ed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm.



Other than milk and medicine, all essential items like vegetables and groceries can be home delivered in between 9 am to 5 pm.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased at an alarming rate in the area. Till Wednesday, there were 114 cases reported, out of which 78 were reported in the last 10 days. The MBMC decided on a complete lockdown as the crowds at vegetable markets and grocery stores failed to recede.

However, despite the complete lockdown, more than 100 patients tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Till April 12, only 203 swabs were sent for the test. But after the MBMC decided to bear the cost of tests from private labs, 403 more swabs were sent for testing till Wednesday and results of 99 tests are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news