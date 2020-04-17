COVID-19 impact: IIT-B develops face shields for cops and masks for KEM staff

With the shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) for the frontline staff who are fighting the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has created face shields and donated it to the Mumbai Police Department.

Moreover, the institute has also delivered 500 facemasks to KEM hospital for the staff.

According to information provided by the PRO of IIT Bombay, a team under the guidance of Prof. Tapanendu Kundu, dean of students welfare, and Prof. George Mathew, associate dean of students welfare donated face shields and masks to Mumbai Police.

Cops wearing the face shields

The face shields were fabricated by the residents of Hostel 10 and students task force members, whereas the students of IDC and Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship created 500 masks and delivered them to the KEM hospital staff.

It was not long ago when Prof. Kums P Kumaresan and Prof. Purba Joshi, IDC School of design, Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship developed face masks for use of IIT Bombay security and hospital staff. The team has also made an instructional video about 'how to make masks using common household items' for the public at large.

Now the institute is preparing more masks and will have them delivered to KEM Hospital.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news