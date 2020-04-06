COVID-19 impact: Serbian footballer Prijovic held for flouting curfew

Serbian soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been sentenced to three months of home detention for flouting a curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 29-year-old striker, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad pleaded guilty at a video link trial in Belgrade on Saturday.

Police had arrested Prijovic and 19 others for gathering at a hotel lobby bar in Belgrade on Friday and violating the country's 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders.

He is the second Serbian soccer player to be caught violating the stay-at-home orders after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic flouted the state of emergency decree when he attended his girlfriend's birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month. Those who violate the restrictive measures could face up to three years in jail.

