COVID-19: Imtiaz Ali, Javed Ali and Tiger Shroff extend their support to the Punyakarma initiative
Imtiaz Ali, Javed Ali and Tiger Shroff have come out and extended their support to the Punyakarma initiative. They would be feeding the migrants that have been suffering due to the lockdown!
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, singer Javed Ali and Tiger Shroff have extended support to the Punyakarma initiative to feed migrants who are hit hard by the lockdown. Telly actor Rishina and husband Vishal Kandhari have converted their Malad studio into food kits packing unit. "The studio staff has turned volunteers and we are feeding migrant workers and the needy, daily," says the duo.
Vishal Kandhari, who owns Mother Nature Studios, is doing his bit to make sure to help the needy during this time of crisis. The studio also runs its own NGO called "Punyakarma Foundation" and since the lockdown, their Malad Link Road Studio has turned into a full-fledged 24 x 7 Relief food packing and distribution site.
"Our out-of-work residential studio staff have turned in to hardcore selfless volunteers and we are feeding more than 3000 migrant workers and needy people Every Single Day who are stuck in difficult situations due to this sudden lockdown, Till Today we have Fed 54000 Needy People with Warm & Delicious Good Packets," says Vishal.
Imtiaz even took to his Instagram account to share the news, have a look right here:
let's do all we can for those of us that are daily wagers and don't have food to eat today. Please donate generously to Punyakarma, they are doing effective and excellent work.
Vishal Kandhari says, that now we are feeding food to only three thousand people but if you all will support and if God will wish then I would like to feed thirty thousand people daily.
