COVID-19 in Mumbai: 26 new cases from Dharavi in one day

Residents stand in a queue to get tested for the the COVID-19 coronavirus inside Dharavi slums during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. Pic/ AFP

While the number of COVID-19 deaths in the city seems to have dropped over the past two days, on Thursday, Dharavi had the highest number of cases reported in a single day so far.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the State Health Department officials reported 193 new cases and three deaths in the city.

State health officials said that Maharashtra saw 286 new cases, with the total reaching 3202, and seven deaths, four of them in Pune. Till date, 300 patients have recovered in the state.

Officials from G North ward said 26 new cases were reported from Dharavi taking the total count to 86 and one case from Mahim. Of these, 11 were reported from Muslim Nagar, Dharavi and four from Mukund Nagar. Barring two patients, all are below the age of 60 years.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, said that a 58-year-old man from Laxmi Chawl died. Dighavkar attributed the sharp increase in the number of cases to the fever clinics. "We are proactively looking for cases and all patients who tested positive in Dharavi are from the red zone. Contact tracing is underway and there will be around 260 high-risk contacts quarantined," he said.

A 31-year-old constable residing in Mahim and attached with the Khar police station tested positive. Apart from his family, 12 personnel from the police station have been identified as high-risk contacts. "The police officer is from the detection team. He got himself tested at a private laboratory and we will get him tested again. We have quarantined 12 policemen in a hotel and will send their samples for testing as well," said Dattatray P. Bhargude, assistant commissioner of police. He added that the police station, with 168 personnel, has been disinfected and is open.

Considering that the mortality rate among patients in Maharashtra is higher than other parts of the country, a special task force of doctors, including experts from the government and private sector, has been formed.

The three deaths in Mumbai include a 60-year-old man and a 54-year-old. Both died at Kasturba Hospital on April 15 and April 14 respectively. Another 60-year-old man died on April 15 at Sion hospital. When asked about a seeming drop in the number of deaths, civic officials said that some deaths may be in the process of being confirmed.

Officials from the fire department said that two family members of a fire officer from Byculla fire station tested positive two days ago.

3202

Active coronavirus cases in maha as of today

