COVID-19 in Mumbai: 40 per cent positive patients to be sent home even if they don't test negative

THE state-appointed COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday issued guidelines for positive patients and accordingly, 40 per cent of patients in Mumbai can be shifted from hospitals to COVID care centres or their homes. The guidelines state that asymptomatic patients without co-morbidities can be sent to the CCCs or their residences after five days at hospital.

This can be done irrespective of the results of their COVID test after five days.

"It will reduce the load on doctors and they can concentrate on symptomatic patients. It will help us reduce the mortality rate too," said Dr Sanjay Oak, chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force.



After the number of patients increased rapidly last week along with the mortality rate reaching six per cent, the state government appointed Dr Oak, former dean of KEM hospital as the chairman of the task force. Among the task force's recommendations is also conducting a COVID test only after five days for the close contacts of asymptomatic positive patients.

In a meeting on Thursday that was attended by state and BMC health officials, the new guidelines were approved. "After treatment for five days, the viral shedding is very low and it cannot be transmitted to other people. Patients with small homes can be shifted to a CCC and to their homes if it is large enough for quarantining the patient in a room. Both types of patients will be strictly monitored by health professionals," said Dr Sanjay Oak, adding that only doctors will decide about patients who can be shifted after a detailed check-up.

671 patients can be discharged

So far, 1,936 positive patients have been reported from Mumbai, of which 181 have been discharged and 113 died. A health official told mid-day that right now, 671 patients can be shifted to a CCC or their home.

Patient data for Mumbai (up to April 16)

5,379: No. of people admitted and awaiting COVID test results

1,936: No. of positive patients

113: No. of Corona victims

181: No. of people discharged

1,642: Total no. of Corona patients admitted

