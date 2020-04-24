COVID-19 in Mumbai: After 9 hours and 4 hospital rejections, cop finally gets admitted

Police from the traffic division have also been hard at work ensuring people follow the lockdown. File pic

After nine hours and being forced to go from one hospital to another, in all four, as they allegedly did not have a bed to admit him, a Kurla traffic division constable, who was running a fever and feeling breathless, was finally admitted on Wednesday. The 55-year-old was admitted to KEM Hospital after his son contacted his seniors, and his test results for COVID-19 are awaited, but the incident brings to light the negligence of hospital authorities.

Police said the constable had a fever since April 20. He went to a local doctor, who gave him medicines but advised him to visit a hospital if he didn't feel relief.

The cop's family decided to wait but as the fever didn't subside and he started feeling breathless, on April 21, his son took him to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. They set out around 2 pm.

From pillar-to-post

This is where the ordeal began, for Rajawadi hospital authorities allegedly asked his son to take him to Kasturba Hospital. Police said the family had no option but to take him to Kasturba where authorities allegedly told them no beds were available and so he should be taken to Nair Hospital.

"When they reached Nair Hospital, the same reason was given by those authorities as well, and his son was asked to take him to KEM Hospital," said an officer from Kurla Traffic division.

"His son, who was taking him on a bike, lost patience when KEM Hospital authorities said they couldn't admit him as there were no beds there too. They asked the family to take him to Kasturba Hospital," added the officer.

Finally admitted

The constable's son then called his Kurla Traffic division senior at 9 pm. The senior immediately contacted the main Police Control Room, and Bhoiwada police station Senior Inspector Vinod Kamble, under whose jurisdiction KEM Hospital falls.

Kamble got in touch with KEM Hospital authorities and questioned them.

Police said after waiting for another two hours, the constable was admitted in a ward.

2pm

When the constable and his son set out to a hospital

