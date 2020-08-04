COVID-19 in Mumbai: Only 5 wards now have more than 1,000 cases

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in all 24 wards in the city have been decreasing, but five of them still have more than 1,000 active cases each. These wards that include Andheri East, Borivli, Kandivli, Malad and Dadar-Dharavi, have over one-third of the cumulative cases in the city. The silver lining is that all these wards have a lower number of active cases than a month ago and even the total number of active patients in the city is lower by 20 per cent.

Borivli has 1,282 cases, Kandivli: 1,483, Malad: 1,095, Andheri E-Vileparle E: 1,216 and Dadar-Dharavi: 1,377. These five wards combined have 6,453 patients which are more than one-third of the total active patients (18,595) in the city.



BMC doctors and health workers conduct a swab test for COVID-19 at Ghatkopar East on Monday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The growth rate of cases in the city is now below one per cent. While Borivli (1.3 per cent) and Kandivli (1.1 per cent) have a higher rate than average, other three wards have a 0.8 per cent rate. "The positive thing is all these wards have few active cases than a month ago. The cases in city's north are also declining," said a BMC official. The total number of active cases in the city has also decreased 20 per cent.

6,453

No. of cumulative active patients in the five wards

18,595

No. of cumulative active patients in the city

