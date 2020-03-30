COVID-19 in Mumbai: Over 17,000 cattle in Aarey could die of starvation

Over 17,000 cattle that provide 1.25 lakh litres of milk to the city on a daily basis from Aarey Milk Colony, could starve as fodder from other states has not arrived for them due to the lockdown.

The cattle owners have only one week left and have requested the government to allow the trucks of cattle feed to reach Mumbai.

According to the cattle owners, the fodder comes from the interiors of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka but due to the lockdown and implementation of section 144, the trucks cannot be loaded, as more than four workers are unable to gather.



The cattle owners want the government to allow inter-state cattle fodder trucks to ply. Pics/Rane Ashish

As the state borders are closed too, suppliers from other states don't want to take the risk.

The dry fodder also comes from Palghar district and there have been instances in the past couple of days where trucks carrying it have been stopped at district borders. Recently a truck was stopped near Vasai by highway police and the driver was allegedly manhandled.

"We have little cattle feed left with us and in coming 7 to 10 days our stock will get over. Our buffaloes will starve. We request the government to coordinate with other states and allow the transport of inter-state cattle feed trucks from Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka as an essential service," said Feroz Shaikh, committee member of the Milk Suppliers' Association from Aarey Milk Colony.

There are over 17,000 buffaloes in Aarey Milk Colony and a total of 375 licence holders who own stables there. On a daily basis around 50 trucks, each carrying approximately 1 tonnes of cattle fodder, reach Aarey Milk Colony.

"On an average , over 1.25 lakh litres of fresh milk is supplied to Mumbai on a daily basis from Aarey alone, and if the issue does not get resolved, the health of animals will be affected. It could also cause a scarcity of milk. We request the chief minister to look into this issue," said another stable owner from Aarey.

50

Weight in tonnes of feed usualy needed at Aarey

