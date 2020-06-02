COVID-19 in Mumbai: Prabhadevi duo distributes turmeric milk among cops

Among the many citizens across the country trying to help Corona warriors fight the pandemic, is a brother-sister duo from Prabhadevi who distributes hot turmeric milk among 100 to 120 cops at bandobast every day. The duo has been doing this for 58 days now and a video of the act went viral recently.

Priya, a private sector professional and Prasad Vijay Sawant, an artist, are residents of Botawala building in Prabhadevi. "Our entire family was home in the lockdown, and we would often watch the news regarding cops discharging their duties despite the fear of Corona," Priya told mid-day, adding, "During the initial days of lockdown, the government was asking people to take to Ayurvedic methods like hot water or hot turmeric milk to enhance immunity. We had, therefore, begun drinking turmeric milk at home."

That's when Prasad expressed concerns over the health of the cops around them. "There are cops in my mother's family and we know the difficulties they face during nakabandi. During the lockdown, even a cup of tea has been a luxury for them. I thus presented this idea and everyone at home agreed," Prasad explained.

They started with 5 litres but realised it wasn't enough. "We were distributing hot turmeric milk with some sugar and ginger. We were using hand gloves and masks and the cops were happy with our initiative," he added.

'Feels great'

The siblings soon began distributing around 10 litres of milk every day and covered around seven to eight nakabandi points around their house with around 100 to 120 cops. "We spend R600 to R700 daily on this and are using our savings for it," said Priya, adding, "It feels great to ease out the pressure from the policemen and women."

