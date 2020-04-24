COVID-19 in Mumbai: Sealing Worli Koliwada yields results, no new case in seven days

Strict lockdown measures at Worli Koliwada, which was sealed on March 30 after 10 residents contracted the novel Coronavirus, has yielded positive results as not a single infection has been reported from the area.

Police barred residents from leaving Worli Koliwada, home to more than 80,000 people, and disallowed entry of outsiders to contain the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus. Since then, a total of 35 confirmed cases have been reported in the area, of which 15 have been discharged.

The remaining patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals. As many as 129 people, who came in contact with the patients, have now been sent home from isolation ward.

Prahlada Worlikar, a resident of Worli Koliwada, told mid-day, "We followed the instructions given by the police and the BMC. We only came out of our homes when necessary and also followed the social distancing guidelines at the grocery, medical and milk shops."

Santosh Kashid said sealing the area worked in the favour of the residents, many of whom were not following the lockdown instructions before the cases were found.

"When the lockdown happened, no one in the Worli Koliwada was following the rules, but as soon as the area was sealed, people stopped coming unnecessarily. The police had strictly guarded the entire area," he said.

Corporator Hemangi Worlikar told mid-day, "Not a single person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Worli Koliwara in the past seven days. I will appeal to the people to continue to follow the lockdown rules and cooperate with the administration, because the deadly virus is still a threat."

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also confirmed that there had been no cases in the area and appealed to the people to strictly follow the lockdown guidelines.

