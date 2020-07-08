COVID-19: India has the lowest deaths, cases per million people: Government

Citing a World Health Organisation (WHO) situation report, the central government on Tuesday claimed the country had one of the lowest Coronavirus deaths and cases per million population. The recovery rate had increased to 61.13 per cent, it added. India recorded 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,19,665 and death toll to 20,160.

"The WHO situation report, dated July 6, shows India has one of the lowest cases of COVID-19 per million population. India's cases per million is 505.37, while the global average is 1,453.25," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Chile has witnessed 15,459.8 cases of COVID-19 per million population, while Peru, the US, Brazil and Spain have 9,070.8, 8,560.5, 7,419.1 and 5,358.7 cases per million, respectively. Alluding to the report, the government said India had one of the lowest deaths per million population.

"India's cases of death per million is 14.27, while the global average is 68.29," it said. The UK has witnessed 651.4 cases of COVID-19 related deaths per million, while the same for Spain, Italy, France, and the US is 607.1, 576.6, 456.7 and 391, respectively. The government said the hospital infrastructure had been ramped up to manage the cases and the preparedness included arrangement of oxygen support, ICU and ventilator facilities. As on July 7, there are 1,201 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 2,611 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres and 9,909 COVID Care Centres to take care of patients with very severe to very mild symptoms.

"Such level of preparedness has shown results in continuously improving recovery rate and low fatality rate," the government claimed. During the last 24 hours, 15,515 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 4,39,947. There are 1,80,390 recovered cases, which is more than the active cases. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 61.13 per cent," the government said. All the 2,59,557 active cases are under medical supervision.

10,000

COVID-19 cases mark that Odisha has crossed

20,160

Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India

No community spread in K'taka: Yeddy

The Karnataka government on Tuesday told a central team that community spread of COVID-19 was not happening in the state. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday held discussions with the team consisting of Arti Ahuja, additional secretary-Health and Family Welfare and P Raveendran, director-Emergency Medical Relief (EMR), regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state. Senior ministers and officials of the state government were present at the meeting.

SC seeks status report on shelter

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on news articles that 57 minor girls of Kanpur-based shelter home have tested positive for COVID-19. The top court has taken suo motu cognisance of the condition of children in protection — be it juvenile, foster or kinship homes across the country — amid the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Diesel price up by 25 paise/litre

Diesel price in the national capital on Tuesday touched an all-time high following a rate hike after a week-long hiatus. The price on Tuesday was increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marketing companies. This took the retail selling price of diesel to '80.78 per litre in the national capital — the highest ever. There was no change in petrol price for the eighth straight day, and it continues to be priced at '80.43 per litre.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever