COVID-19: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wedding postponed due to lockdown

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez has had to postpone her wedding plans this year due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. Jennifer, 50, who got engaged to American baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 44, in March last year, had planned to get married in mid-2020, though the date wasn't fixed.

However, with USA in lockdown now, she said during a virtual appearance on US talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the wedding would have to wait for an indefinite period. "Actually, it [Coronavirus lockdown] did affect it [wedding plan] a little bit, so we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that is concerned," said Jennifer, 50, adding that the couple had no choice but to wait and watch for the next few months.



"We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pan out," added JLo.

