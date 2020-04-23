COVID-19: Maharashtra locks up over 13,000 lockdown violators

The Maharashtra police have registered 62,987 cases against violators of the lockdown across the state, and arrested 13,869 people so far. The highest number of such cases, 9,826, is registered in Pune followed by Mumbai, where 4,483 cases are registered.

Since the lockdown was implemented all over the country on March 24, the police have had a tough time ensuring people followed it. Around 134 police personnel were attacked while ensuring the lockdown was maintained, and 477 people have been arrested for attacking them.

Maharashtra is one of the worst states affected by COVID-19, and the authorities are finding it very difficult to maintain social distancing and ensuring there are no crowds. According to Maharashtra police, the dial 100 number in every district police was flooded with calls seeking help. According to the police, 74,616 calls have been attended, so far. The Mumbai Police Control Room also receives upto 7,000 calls every day. Most of them are related to COVID-19 and violators of the lockdown. "We have been getting thousands of calls every day and attending to each and every call," said Pranay Ashok, DCP PRO, Mumbai Police.

The data released by Maharashtra police also suggests that around 69 police personnel (12 officers and 52 constables) have tested positive for COVID-19 while on lockdown duty. and all have been quarantined. Of these, 34 personnel are with Mumbai police.

During the lockdown police also found 595 people violating quarantine measures. The police have also registered 1,067 offences across the stat against people for violating transport orders and around 44,134 vehicles have been seized while a fine of R 2,41,76,544 was imposed.

Foreigners booked

The Maharashtra police have also registered offences against foreigners for violating rules under the Foreigners Act, against 156 foreign nationals, of these, 32 are from Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news