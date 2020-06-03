COVID-19: Maharashtra records 103 deaths, 1,225 patients discharged

The state recorded 2,287 new cases on Tuesday along with 103 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the total death count to 2,465. Civic health officials have been trying various kinds of treatments for COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms and many were treated successfully in civic-run hospitals with Tocilizumab, a medication usually prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis.

State health department officials said that Maharashtra's total count of cases has gone up to 72,300, while 38,493 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in healthcare facilities and 1,225 patients were discharged after a full recovery on Tuesday. The city's count stands at 42,216 cases while 17,213 patients have recovered till date with 1,117 new cases. According to official figures, 344 additional patients from Mumbai and 140 in Thane have tested positive and are yet to be added to the tally.

Officials reported 103 deaths in Maharashtra of which 49 were in Mumbai, 10 each in Mira Bhayandar and Pune, six each in Satara and Raigad, five in Solapur, four each in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, three each in Sangli and Akola and one each in Thane, Ahmednagar and Nashik. Of the patients who died, 59 were senior citizens and 69 were suffering from other ailments. Officials said that while 38 of these deaths occurred in the last two days, the remaining took place between May 1 and May 30.

Civic officials said that Tocilizumab was given to 120 patients and of them, 108 recovered. At BYL Nair Hospital, that has been dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients, 508 patients have been admitted since March and while 250 of them have improved after treatment, 110 of them have been discharged till date.

Meanwhile, bracing for the cyclone, civic officials said around 200 patients were shifted out of the COVID Care Centre at the MMRDA grounds in BKC.

"As a safety precaution, they were moved to the facility at NSCI Dome on Tuesday," said an official. Cases in G North ward continued to rise. While Dharavi had 25 new cases on Tuesday, Dadar had 11 cases and Mahim had 25 cases.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news