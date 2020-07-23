COVID-19: Maharashtra reports more than 10,500 fresh cases in a single day

The state reported an all-time high with 10,576 fresh cases in a single day, taking the total count to 3,37,607 cases, as the recovery rate dipped marginally on Wednesday. Another 280 COVID-19-related deaths were added to the state tally, and Mumbai continued to rank the highest with 58 deaths.

State health department officials said that a high count was seen in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with 1,310 new cases in Mumbai, 638 cases in Thane and 485 cases in Kalyan Dombivali and in all 3,458 cases. The district with the highest count was Pune with nearly 2,500 cases. Of the total number of cases, 1.37 lakh patients are currently being treated and on Wednesday, 5,552 patients were discharged in the state after a full recovery. The recovery rate of the state stands at 55.62 per cent while the city's rate is holding steady at 71 per cent. In Mumbai, 1,563 patients were discharged after a full recovery and the doubling rate stands at 59 days.



The BMC found positive cases at Shri Siddheshwar Co-op Housing Society at Kurla east. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Among the 280 deaths reported in the state, barring Mumbai, a high number was recorded in Thane with 29 deaths, 39 deaths in Pune and 27 in Aurangabad. Other deaths included 18 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 16 in Kolhapur, 12 in Solapur, nine in Jalgaon, seven each in Mira Bhayandar and Nashik, six each in Kalyan-Dombivali and Ahmednagar, four each in Vasai Virar and Sangli, three each in Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Latur, Nanded, Akola and Nagpur, two each in Ulhasnagar, Satara and Parbhani and one each in Palghar, Raigad, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Buldhana. One other death involved the resident of another state.

The mortality rate among COVID patients of the state now stands at 3.72 per cent. In Mumbai, of the 58 deaths, civic officials said 48 patients were suffering from other ailments and 41 of the deaths involved senior citizens. Among the administrative wards, K East ward has the highest number of deaths at 431 followed by G North ward with 420 deaths.

The overall daily growth rate of the city now stands at 1.17 per cent and R Central has the highest growth rate at 2.2 per cent, while R South ward saw a marginal rise and now has a growth rate of 2 per cent. While G North ward continues to be just below the city's average rate, new cases continued to be reported. Dharavi had 10 new cases, Mahim had only three new cases and Dadar had 14.

