COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 2,598 new cases, set to cross 60,000 mark

Maharashtra reported nearly 2,600 cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Thursday and its death toll now stands at 1,982. Meanwhile, in the city, the cases are spreading rapidly in four administrative wards including N ward (Ghatkopar) and P North (Malad) among others.

State health officials stated that there were 1,467 new cases reported in Mumbai on Thursday and its total COVID-19 count crossed the 35,000 mark to reach 35,485. With 2,598 new cases, Maharashtra has now reached 59,546 cases of COVID-19. Officials added that the recovery rate in the state stands at 31.26 per cent while the mortality rate is currently 3.32 per cent. Of the total cases in the state, 38,939 patients are currently being treated at various facilities.

There were 85 COVID-19-related deaths in the state and 38 of them occurred in Mumbai. While 10 COVID-19 patients died in Pune, nine were from Satara, seven from Solapur, five from Akola, four each from Thane and Vasai-Virar, three from Aurangabad, two from Navi Mumbai and one each from Nanded, Jalgaon and Raigad. Among the deaths, 45 of them were senior citizens and 45 were suffering from other ailments. State health officials stated that while 37 deaths had occurred in the last two days, the remaining took place between May 15-25 and were confirmed and added to the tally on Thursday.

There were 36 fresh cases reported in Dharavi including four cases from Mulund Labour Camp taking the total count to 1,675 cases. Cumulatively, Mahim now has 426 cases which include 27 healthcare workers from hospitals including Hinduja, Breach Candy and Raheja hospitals. Similarly, Dadar has 271 cases cumulatively, including 11 workers from Shushrusha Hospital.

According to the civic body's data, while G North ward (includes Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim) continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 2,728, it is N ward (Ghatkopar) with the highest growth rate of 9.6 per cent followed by P North (Malad) with 8.5 per cent. Civic officials said two other wards have a growth rate of above 8 per cent and as on May 27, while N ward had 1,525 cases, P North ward had 1,049 cases. Civic officials reported that 11 administrative wards currently have more than 1,500 cases each while only three wards have less than 500 cases.

