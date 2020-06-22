COVID-19: Maharashtra's death toll crosses 6,000; recovery rate dips

Maharashtra's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 6,000 mark on Sunday after 186 deaths were reported. Nearly 3,900 fresh cases have emerged in the state, of which 1,159 are from Mumbai. With this the state's recovery rate dropped marginally on Sunday.

According to the state health department, 110 deaths were added to Mumbai's tally on Sunday taking the city's total death toll to 3,671. The officials, however, clarified that while 41 of these deaths occurred in the city in the last 48 hours, the rest happened earlier. Apart from Mumbai, 29 deaths occurred in Thane, 14 in Pune, seven in Nashik, four in Akola and one each in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Latur, Amravati, Buldhana and Washim. The mortality rate for the state continues to be 4.67 per cent.

Currently, 60,147 COVID-19 patients are being treated while 1,591 patients were discharged on Sunday after full recovery. The state's total count stands at over 1.32 lakh cases while Mumbai now has more than 66,000 infections. Additionally, 129 patients in the city and 140 in Thane have also tested positive for COVID-19 but are yet to be added to the tally. While K East (Andheri East) has the highest number of cases at 4,578 cases, G North ward has 4,377 cases. According to the civic body, Mumbai now has an average daily growth percentage of 1.96 and only five administrative wards have a growth rate above three per cent. In G North ward, Dharavi reported 12 new cases while areas with residential buildings like Dadar and Mahim had 29 and 21 new cases respectively, on Sunday.

Currently, India has an average mortality rate of 3.23 per cent while in Maharashtra the same is 4.67 per cent, the second highest among states. According to the report issued by the Public Health Department, the highest number of positive cases has been found in the age group of 31-40 years, which comprise around 20 per cent of the cases.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news