COVID-19: Model Sofia splits with tennis ace Juan Martin Del Potro due to quarantine

Argentine model girlfriend Sofia Jimenez, 29, has confirmed that she is no longer dating tennis star Juan Martin Del Potro, 31, fondly called Delpo.

The couple were together since December 2018. Sofia said the quarantine period made things tough for them and hence they decided to part ways. "Yes, it is true, Juan and I have separated. This period of quarantine is affecting all of us, it is a moment of great uncertainty and where everyone has many reflections. He and I were already coming from a rather strange period and for now we are not feeling.

None of us know what could happen after this period of isolation. We lived a year of relationship and most of the time we lived together, now I went to live with my mother. At the moment we have not sent any messages of any kind," she told Los Angeles de la Mancanza show, broadcast on Channel 13.

